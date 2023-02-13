Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Berry Song
Berry Song

by Michaela Goade

Hardcover

May 16, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668633588

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / Indigenous Peoples Of The Americas

Description

A Caldecott Honor Book!

An Indie Bestseller!

Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade's first self-authored picture book is a gorgeous celebration of the land she knows well and the powerful wisdom of elders.

On an island at the edge of a wide, wild sea, a girl and her grandmother gather gifts from the earth. Salmon from the stream, herring eggs from the ocean, and in the forest, a world of berries.

Salmonberry, Cloudberry, Blueberry, Nagoonberry.

Huckleberry, Snowberry, Strawberry, Crowberry.

Through the seasons, they sing to the land as the land sings to them. Brimming with joy and gratitude, in every step of their journey, they forge a deeper kinship with both the earth and the generations that came before, joining in the song that connects us all. Michaela Goade's luminous rendering of water and forest, berries and jams glows with her love of the land and offers an invitation to readers to deepen their own relationship with the earth.

Praise

* "Tapping into themes of people’s connection to nature—and nature’s to people—the volume crucially invites readers to recognize this intersection. An author’s note contextualizes core Tlingit tenets discussed."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Goade’s lush, brightly colored art vividly portrays the landscape."—Horn Book, starred review
Berry Song may strike young readers as not quite like any picture book they've seen before."—Shelf Awareness
"Told in rhythm, song, and narrative, the language is rich and evocative—perfect for early ­elementary ­readers."—School Library Journal, starred review
