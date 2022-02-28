Books to Help You Prep for Spring
To know me is to know that I love winter. I love snow and cold weather and adore being outside even if it’s in the middle of a blizzard. However, even my frozen heart can’t deny that there’s something exciting and energizing about knowing spring is right around the corner. I love my sweaters, but not having to bundle up to enjoy the great outdoors? It’s delightful! Strolling to the farmer’s market and stocking up on fresh fruits and veggies? Ideal! Here are a few books to get ready for the upcoming season, that are sure to put a spring in your step.
Todd Parr’s signature colorful artwork perfectly captures the joy and excitement that comes with spring! Flowers! Farmer’s markets! It’s so much fun to be outside in the springtime.
Birds are singing and everyone is sneezing because Spring is here!
The Spring Book captures a variety of moments that encompasses this season. From rolling down hills or dancing in the rain, to celebrating mothers and honoring heroes everywhere, Todd Parr shows readers with simplicity and universal accessibility the delights of Spring.
Hustle Bustle Bugs
by Catherine Bailey
Illustrated by Lauren Eldridge
Little bugs are hustling and bustling as they get ready for spring! Just like the busy communities we’re a part of, when we look closer at these little creatures, we see a whole new world open up. It definitely makes us all appreciate the wonderful world of bugs a little bit more!
Secret cities buzz and bustle
with itty-bitty hard work hustle.
Crouch down low—hush. You’ll see
how bugs build a community!
Ready with their magnifying glass, camera, and scrapbook, two young sisters head into nature to discover all the bugs they can. And these critters are hard at work! From carpenter ants chewing up old trees (like builders clearing a construction site) to butterflies spreading pollen (like gardeners planting seeds) to crickets making beautiful sounds (like musicians playing instruments), bugs belong to a busy world just like people.
With amazingly detailed photographic illustrations of realistic creatures and environments—created with coffee grounds, flower petals, foam footballs, and more—and a bouncy, rhyming text, Hustle Bustle Bugs will have young readers looking more closely at the grass, leaves, and trees around them—and appreciating the community they share!
William Wakes Up
by Linda Ashman
Illustrated by Chuck Groenink
Cover design or artwork by Chuck Groenink
I love winter and yet I still feel like I go into hibernation mode a little bit during the chilly season. It’s time for everyone to wake up as the weather warms up! There’s lots to be done and William and his animal friends are getting to work.
William and his animal friends have had the whole winter to nap. Now it’s time for them to wake up and welcome a very special guest. There’s lots to do to get ready, from scrubbing the floors to decorating the house to baking a tasty treat. But it’s so hard to leave a cozy bed. . . . Will everyone get up in time to do their part?
This book’s gentle rhymes and humorous illustrations full of signs of spring will make it a little easier to wait for the first warm days of the season.
One of my favorite parts of spring is all the fresh fruits and veggies that start to sprout up. While I don’t have the greenest thumb, I’ve even started a small herb and vegetable garden! Former First Lady Michelle Obama inspires us all and shows us that all it takes is one tiny seed that can grow into a whole garden of change.
From an acclaimed author and illustrator: Enjoy this tribute to Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her contributions to building the healthy future that America's children deserve.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama had an idea. A big, inspiring, and exciting idea! She would grow the largest kitchen garden ever at the White House. This wouldn't be easy, since she'd never gardened before: Where should she start? What tools did she need? What would she plant?
Everyone needs help when they're learning something for the first time, even the first lady of the United States. So she gathered the help of local students, the White House staff, and even President Barack Obama. Together, they wouldn't just grow a garden—they would inspire a nation!
Bunny's Noisy Book
by Margaret Wise Brown
Illustrated by Lisa McCue
From the quiet hush of a snowy winter, to birds chirping and bugs buzzing, the springtime can be loud! But as Little Bunny learns, all these different noises are very sweet sounds! It’s like the whole world is waking up and coming alive once again.
An irresistibly sweet springtime board book from the best-selling author of Good Night Moon and The Runaway Bunny.
One sunny morning, in a bright and busy meadow, Little Bunny wakes up. What does he hear? From the fluttering of birds' wings to the buzzing of bumblebees, the sounds of Spring are all around him. Brown's lyrical text and gentle question/answer format offer young children plenty of opportunity to chime right in! The sweet characters are brought to life with adorable paintings by best-selling artist Lisa McCue.
I adore all animals and am especially fond of seeing all the little baby animals that make their debut in the spring. These little ducklings show the power of perseverance and give us some giggles as they make their way in the world.
Three tiny ducks. One straight line.
New happy flock. All feeling fine.
Until, that is, the last duckling sinks when she should swim. Let's try that again . . . and again and again.
Now available in board book format, little ones will love following the antics of these adorable ducklings. Full of humor and high jinks, parent and child will sympathize with the tiny ducky's string of failures, and then cheer when she comes up with the best solution of all.
Color the Sky
by David Elliott
Illustrated by Evan Turk
As spring arrives, there seems to be so much more color everywhere you look. The sun shines higher in the sky, flowers bloom, and birds take flight on beautiful wings. This bright, vibrant book encourages readers to embrace the outdoors and embrace what makes each of us unique.
From award-winning author David Elliott and Ezra Jack Keats Award-winning illustrator Evan Turk comes a vibrant celebration of color, birds, and birdsong—perfect for fans of Eric Carle or Chris Raschka.
Red, big / red, small / Red sits on my garden wall. / Blue, low / blue, high / Blue has taken to the sky….
This tender and stirring read aloud uses the beauty of birds to invite readers to observe primary and secondary colors. With lyrical rhyme and striking pastel artwork by rising star-illustrator Evan Turk, Color the Sky masterfully captures childlike curiosity, wonder, and joy. Not only does it beckon readers to answer the call of exploring the outdoors, it encourages children to embrace the differences within themselves and the world around them.