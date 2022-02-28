Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Books to Help You Prep for Spring

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

To know me is to know that I love winter. I love snow and cold weather and adore being outside even if it’s in the middle of a blizzard. However, even my frozen heart can’t deny that there’s something exciting and energizing about knowing spring is right around the corner. I love my sweaters, but not having to bundle up to enjoy the great outdoors? It’s delightful! Strolling to the farmer’s market and stocking up on fresh fruits and veggies? Ideal! Here are a few books to get ready for the upcoming season, that are sure to put a spring in your step.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 