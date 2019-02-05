Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Margaret Wise Brown
A beloved American writer, MARGARET WISE BROWN (1910-1952) started her career as an editor of children’s books. She quickly transitioned from editor to author and was soon able to become a full-time writer. Brown’s books, which include classics such as Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny, have been cherished by parents and children for generations.Read More
By the Author
On Christmas Day
Goodnight Moon author, Margaret Wise Brown, gently invites all of creation to the manger in this Christmas board book. All is warm and bright in…