Margaret Wise Brown

A beloved American writer, MARGARET WISE BROWN (1910-1952) started her career as an editor of children’s books. She quickly transitioned from editor to author and was soon able to become a full-time writer. Brown’s books, which include classics such as Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny, have been cherished by parents and children for generations.
