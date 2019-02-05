On Christmas Day

Goodnight Moon author, Margaret Wise Brown, gently invites all of creation to the manger in this Christmas board book.

All is warm and bright in this peaceful look at the first Christmas night. In lilting verse, Margaret Wise Brown welcomes animals and children to the manger where baby Jesus lies. Children will want to snuggle in close as they hear the gentle invitation: “O come all ye children/ O come one and all/ O come to the stable in Bethlehem’s stall.” In soft, cozy hues, watercolor illustrations depict the newborn King surrounded by his adoring guests. This simple Christmas board book encourages families to slow down and marvel at the meaning of Christmas.