Phyllis Harris

Phyllis Harris was born and raised in the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri. As child, she was often found wandering about in her own little world of imagination, dreaming up wonderful characters in magical places. Phyllis started her career in graphic design at a newspaper and as a freelance illustrator at Hallmark Cards. She shifted to illustrating full-time not long after and has created art for more than thirty children's books. A few of her favorites include Maverick and Me by Katherine Schwarzenegger and a never-before-published Margaret Wise Brown book called On Christmas Day. Phyllis launched her online shop, PhyllisHarrisDesigns.com, in 2011 and has thousands of customers and collectors all over the world. Her art prints are licensed and sold at many online retailers.