From award-winning author David Elliott and Ezra Jack Keats Award-winning illustrator Evan Turk comes a vibrant celebration of color, birds, and birdsong—perfect for fans of Eric Carle or Chris Raschka.



Red, big / red, small / Red sits on my garden wall. / Blue, low / blue, high / Blue has taken to the sky….



This tender and stirring read aloud uses the beauty of birds to invite readers to observe primary and secondary colors. With lyrical rhyme and striking pastel artwork by rising star-illustrator Evan Turk, Color the Sky masterfully captures childlike curiosity, wonder, and joy. Not only does it beckon readers to answer the call of exploring the outdoors, it encourages children to embrace the differences within themselves and the world around them.