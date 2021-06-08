David Elliott
David Elliott is the award-winning author of over twenty-five books for young people, including the picture books Finn Throws a Fit! and the New York Times bestselling And Here’s to You!. Trained in classical voice, he has lived and worked in the Philippines, Palau, Israel, Mexico, Libya, and Greece. David is also the author of three critically acclaimed novels in verse: Bull, Voices: The Final Hours of Joan of Arc, and The Seventh Raven. A native of Ohio, he now lives in New Hampshire with his wife and their Dandie Dinmont terrier, Queequeg. He invites you to visit him at davidelliottbooks.com.Read More
Evan Turk is an Ezra Jack Keats Award–winning illustrator, author, and animator. He is the author-illustrator of The Storyteller, Heartbeat, You Are Home: An Ode to the National Parks, and A Thousand Glass Flowers and the illustrator of Muddy: The Story of Blues Legend Muddy Waters, which was a New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book; Grandfather Gandhi; and its companion Be the Change. Originally from Colorado, Evan now lives in California with his husband and two cats. He is a graduate of Parsons School of Design. He invites you to visit him at evanturk.com.
By the Author
Color the Sky
From award-winning author David Elliott and Ezra Jack Keats Award-winning illustrator Evan Turk comes a vibrant celebration of color, birds, and birdsong—perfect for fans of…