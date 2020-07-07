Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Mr. Popper's Penguins: Booktrack Edition
Description
This Newbery Honor-winning novel, with over 1 million copies sold, now celebrates its 80th anniversary.
Mr. Popper’s Penguins: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
Mr. Popper’s Penguins is one of the handful of American books for children that has attained the status of a classic. A humble house painter is sent a male penguin by the great Admiral Drake and, thanks to the arrival of a female penguin, soon has twelve penguins living in his house. First published in 1938, Mr. Popper’s Penguins has amused and enchanted generations of children and their parents.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use