Mr. Popper's Penguins: Booktrack Edition
Mr. Popper's Penguins: Booktrack Edition

by Richard Atwater

by Florence Atwater

Read by Nick Sullivan

On Sale

Sep 8, 2020

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781549128370

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Birds

Description

Mr. Popper’s Penguins: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

This Newbery Honor-winning novel, with over 1 million copies sold, now celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins is one of the handful of American books for children that has attained the status of a classic. A humble house painter is sent a male penguin by the great Admiral Drake and, thanks to the arrival of a female penguin, soon has twelve penguins living in his house. First published in 1938, Mr. Popper’s Penguins has amused and enchanted generations of children and their parents.

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.

