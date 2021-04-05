Jennifer Harney
Jenn Harney is the author-illustrator of Underwear! and Swim Swim Sink. She has also illustrated Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret as well as the Hazy Bloom chapter book series by Jennifer Hamburg and the picture books How to Become a Knight (in Ten Easy Lessons) by Todd Tarpley and Never Trumpet with a Crumpet by Amy Gibson. Jenn lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband, her daughter, a corgi named Steve, and the ghost of the oldest living goldfish in North America. Follow her on Twitter @jennharknee.Read More
By the Author
Wanda Seasongood and the Almost Perfect Lie
Wanda and her bluebird friend Voltaire return to the Scary Wood to rescue her older sister, Wren, from a witch in this magical fantasy novel…
Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret
In this Princess Bride-style fairy tale romp, a girl strikes out on a quest to find her rightful family—because the one she's been stuck with…
Underwear
Bare bear! Stop right there! Underwear! Under where? So begins the dialogue between a tired bear dad and a rambunctious bear cub who would rather…