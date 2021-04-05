Jennifer Harney

Jenn Harney is the author-illustrator of Underwear! and Swim Swim Sink. She has also illustrated Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret as well as the Hazy Bloom chapter book series by Jennifer Hamburg and the picture books How to Become a Knight (in Ten Easy Lessons) by Todd Tarpley and Never Trumpet with a Crumpet by Amy Gibson. Jenn lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband, her daughter, a corgi named Steve, and the ghost of the oldest living goldfish in North America. Follow her on Twitter @jennharknee.