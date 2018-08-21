Underwear!
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Underwear!

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781368027939

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $13.99

ON SALE: April 2nd 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Clothing & Dress

PAGE COUNT: 40

Select a format:

Hardcover
Board book ebook Enhanced Edition
Bare bear! Stop right there! Underwear!
Under where?

So begins the dialogue between a tired bear dad and a rambunctious bear cub who would rather play with his tighty whities than get into bed. Underwear makes great hair. It can even turn one into a superber, or a goggle-wearing swimming bear. But beware of a big scare! Rhymes, homonyms, and conjunctions abound in this book that could be used to teach reading, but its primary purpose is to make bedtime fun.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

*"The cub's unbridled enthusiasm and vibrant imagination will keep kids in stitches . . . Facial features and body language are spot-on, and the rollicking rhymes are the icing on the cake. This will be a riotous hit wherever it's shared . . ."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
Read More Read Less