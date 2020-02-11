Susan Lurie is a children’s book author and editor. Her most recent picture books include Swim, Duck, Swim!, which received a starred Kirkus review and appeared on Bank Street’s 2015 Best Books of the Year list; Will You Be My Friend?; and Frisky Brisky Hippity Hop. Before she became an independent author/editor, she was publisher of Parachute Press, the creator of the Goosebumps and Fear Street series. She has worked with R.L. Stine on over 140 Goosebumps books and still counting. She lives in Forest Hills, New York with her husband and their pet fish, Pickle.



Jenn Harney is the author-illustrator of Underwear! and Swim Swim Sink. She has also illustrated Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret as well as the Hazy Bloom chapter book series by Jennifer Hamburg and the picture books How to Become a Knight (in Ten Easy Lessons) by Todd Tarpley and Never Trumpet with a Crumpet by Amy Gibson. Jenn lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband, her daughter, a corgi named Steve, and the ghost of the oldest living goldfish in North America. Follow her on Twitter @jennharknee.