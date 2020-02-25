Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wanda Seasongood and the Almost Perfect Lie
For fans of the Princess Bride comes the sequel to Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret, Wanda and her bluebird friend Voltaire return to the Scary Wood to rescue her older sister, Wren, from a witch.
Soon after returning from her first adventure in the Scary Wood and breaking a witch’s curse on her family, Wanda learns that she has an older sister, Wren, who is being held captive by the very same witch.
Wanda and her trusty bluebird companion, Voltaire, return to the forest to find and rescue her long-lost sibling. Along the way they face tricky trolls, a gruesome giant, a batty banshee, and other friends and foes before they take on the biggest challenge of all: Raymunda, leader of the witches.
In order to defeat Raymunda, Wanda will have to rely on Voltaire’s unreliable memory, and the witch’s son William, who seems incapable of telling the truth. Is Wren who they say she is? If so, why doesn’t she want to come home with Wanda?
This original fairy tale will have readers eagerly flipping pages to learn the truth.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret:
"A solid story with a strong female heroine and interesting supporting characters, making this a good addition to any library's adventure collection."—School Library Connection
"[Susan] Lurie spins a tale with satisfying twists and turns to keep the reader wondering who, if anyone, can be trusted in this fantastical adventure."—BCCB
"Wanda is by turns charmingly flabbergasted and persistently practical but ever well meaning; readers are sure to root for her along the journey."—Kirkus Reviews
"Readers will revel in the fantastical creatures and supernatural elements while cheering for Wanda and her avian sidekick."—Booklist
"Readers will find it hard to put this book down once they start reading and will be excited to find out what's next for Wanda and Voltaire. A great choice for general purchase."—School Library Journal