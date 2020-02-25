Wanda Seasongood and the Almost Perfect Lie

For fans of the Princess Bride comes the sequel to Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret, Wanda and her bluebird friend Voltaire return to the Scary Wood to rescue her older sister, Wren, from a witch.





Wanda and her trusty bluebird companion, Voltaire, return to the forest to find and rescue her long-lost sibling. Along the way they face tricky trolls, a gruesome giant, a batty banshee, and other friends and foes before they take on the biggest challenge of all: Raymunda, leader of the witches.





In order to defeat Raymunda, Wanda will have to rely on Voltaire’s unreliable memory, and the witch’s son William, who seems incapable of telling the truth. Is Wren who they say she is? If so, why doesn’t she want to come home with Wanda?





This original fairy tale will have readers eagerly flipping pages to learn the truth.

Soon after returning from her first adventure in the Scary Wood and breaking a witch’s curse on her family, Wanda learns that she has an older sister, Wren, who is being held captive by the very same witch.