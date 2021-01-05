Chakras
Chakras

A Little Introduction to the Seven Energy Centers

by

RP Minis

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762473304

USD: $6.95  /  CAD: $8.5

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mysticism

PAGE COUNT: 160

Hardcover
Discover the essential power of the seven chakras, including their colors, sounds, and key rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.

Get to know your seven energy centers — muladhara, svadisthana, mapura, anahata, vishuddha, ajna, and sahasrara –in this enchanted introduction to the world of chakras. From the earthiness of the root chakra to the warmth of the solar plexus, explore the body’s energetic focal points and bring balance to your wellness practice. Gain inspiration as you learn the crystals, essential oils, and meditations that activate and calm each chakra in the full-color, illustrated mini book.

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

RP Minis