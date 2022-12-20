Description

Magic lives within all of us. It is our intuition, our power, our inner wisdom, and the energy we put out into the world. You don’t need to have a special gift to practice magic. You also don’t need to be defined as anything other than yourself to practice magic. Magicka demystifies the world of magic, making its concepts, terms, and practices accessible and approachable. Magicka emboldens modern mystics with ancient wisdom to embark on a journey of self-exploration by helping to connect us with our spiritual selves, and to tap into and trust our intuition in order to be confident and empowered in any situation, as well as for self-care, healing, and general wellness.



Through the guidance of author Carlota Santos, readers will discover how to harness the magic within themselves and manifest it in their lives. They will learn the energy of each astrological sign, how to set up a sacred space, and how to grow and maintain a magical garden and harness the energy properties of plants and herbs in a spell or ritual. There’s also a guide to using essential stones and crystals (for example, when the moon is in Taurus, summon the powers of rose quartz and sapphire for self-love) as well recipes and rituals of all kinds. Seeking romantic love? Try the Gaelic Beltane ritual for attracting love, which includes a flower bath and candle ceremony. Or strengthen self-reflection and inner brightness with a ritual using white candles, wooden boxes, and laurel and lion’s tooth leaves during the summer solstice celebration of Litha. Jam-packed with fun and easy-to-digest information in a beautiful, gifty package, Magicka is the ultimate resource for magic novices and experts alike.

