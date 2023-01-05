Free shipping on $35+

Carlota Santos

Carlota Santos is an architecture student and illustrator living in Spain. In 2020, she began to share drawings on Instagram as @carlotydes on topics related to astrology, from her own perspective and with a touch of humor. Currently, with thousands of followers around the globe, Carlota Santos is a vibrant and unique voice in the astrology universe, teaching the subject matter in a visual way.
