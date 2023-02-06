Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Signs of the Zodiac 1,000-Piece Puzzle
by Carlota Santos

Puzzle
Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 24, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

May 24, 2022

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291814

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Take an astral journey through the constellations with this beautiful 1,000-piece puzzle.

Featuring:
  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8

What's Inside

