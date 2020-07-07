Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Ultimate Friends-to-Lovers Checklist

by Team Forever

Let’s be real: falling in love with your best friend could amazing and scary at the same time. Does the other person feel the same way? Do you risk endangering your friendship if you tell them? The joy! The fear! The possibilities! Discover all the feelings in this Forever collection of friends-to-lovers romances.