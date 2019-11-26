Bound by Shadows (previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me)

“Lyons gets it right” (Kirkus) in this sexy shifter romance about an alpha bear who meets his match, perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Nalini Singh, Ilona Andrews, and Christine Feehan.



Between singlehandedly running her bakery and raising her teenaged nephew, Becca Weitz thought she had a decent grip on “normal.” Then her nephew vanishes, and life as she’s known it changes forever. Local legends are true: bear shifters exist . . . and her nephew is part of their clan. As is Carl Carman, the sexy, larger-than-life man who has sworn to find her nephew—and the other young shifters who’ve gone missing.



As the leader of his clan, Carl is surrounded by enemies. He’s learned the hard way that keeping a firm leash on his inner beast is key to survival, though his feelings for Becca test his legendary control. When danger stalks too close, Carl realizes he must unleash the raging, primal force within to protect everything he holds dear. But can Becca trust his grizzly side with her life—and her heart?



Previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me.





***



The Grizzlies Gone Wild Series



Book 1: Bound By Shadows

Book 2: License to Shift

Book 3: For the Bear’s Eyes Only

Book 4: Alpha Unleashed

Book 5: Bound to the Bear

Book 6: Taming Her Mate