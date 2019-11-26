Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bound by Shadows (previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me)
“Lyons gets it right” (Kirkus) in this sexy shifter romance about an alpha bear who meets his match, perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Nalini Singh, Ilona Andrews, and Christine Feehan.Read More
Between singlehandedly running her bakery and raising her teenaged nephew, Becca Weitz thought she had a decent grip on “normal.” Then her nephew vanishes, and life as she’s known it changes forever. Local legends are true: bear shifters exist . . . and her nephew is part of their clan. As is Carl Carman, the sexy, larger-than-life man who has sworn to find her nephew—and the other young shifters who’ve gone missing.
As the leader of his clan, Carl is surrounded by enemies. He’s learned the hard way that keeping a firm leash on his inner beast is key to survival, though his feelings for Becca test his legendary control. When danger stalks too close, Carl realizes he must unleash the raging, primal force within to protect everything he holds dear. But can Becca trust his grizzly side with her life—and her heart?
Previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me.
***
The Grizzlies Gone Wild Series
Book 1: Bound By Shadows
Book 2: License to Shift
Book 3: For the Bear’s Eyes Only
Book 4: Alpha Unleashed
Book 5: Bound to the Bear
Book 6: Taming Her Mate
