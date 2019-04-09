Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laura V. Hilton
Laura V. Hilton is an award-winning author with more than twenty Amish, contemporary, and historical romances. When she’s not writing, she reviews books and writes devotionals for Seriously Write.
Laura and her pastor-husband have five children and a hyper dog named Skye. They currently live in Arkansas.
When she’s not writing, Laura enjoys reading, and visiting lighthouses and waterfalls. Her favorite season is winter, and her favorite holiday is Christmas.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Amish Wedding Promise
Could this bride's wedding disaster be a blessing in disguise?Grace Lantz always imagined her wedding day would be a blissfully happy occasion. But after a…