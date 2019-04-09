The Amish Wedding Promise

Could this bride’s wedding disaster be a blessing in disguise?





Grace Lantz always imagined her wedding day would be a blissfully happy occasion. But after a tornado swept through town, she finds herself relieved that the ceremony is delayed. After all, her groom-to-be hasn’t even bothered to check on her. Instead, it’s the handsome volunteer Zeke Bontrager who selflessly offers Grace his strong shoulders to lean on.





Zeke came to Hidden Springs to assist a community in need. He didn’t expect to meet his soul mate. Determined to ignore his feelings, Zeke promises to help reunite kind, beautiful Grace with her groom. But after spending time together, Grace confesses that she might not want to marry her fiancé after all. Can Zeke convince her that her true love is standing right in front of her? And can she find the courage to follow her heart?