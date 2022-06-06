Falling in Love on Sweetwater Lane

This single dad has a year to convince the stunning new vet good things come in small-town packages in the latest contemporary romance by bestselling author Belle Calhoune.



Coming to Mistletoe, Maine is a means to an end for veterinarian Harlow Jones. In exchange for working at PAWS vet clinic for a one‑year period, the state of Maine has promised to pay off her substantial student loan debt. Although Harlow hates small towns due to bad childhood memories, she knows accepting this offer will change her life. When local search and rescue team leader Nick Keegan saves Harlow after her car slides off the road, sparks fly between her and the single dad.



Nick has reached a point in his life where he's ready to find love again after his wife's tragic death. And there's something about the beautiful veterinarian that tugs at his heart. Problem is, Harlow isn't looking to lay her heart on the line. She has no intention of staying in Mistletoe and plans to head back to Seattle after her term is up. But can Nick—and his irrepressible son—convince her to let love have the final say?