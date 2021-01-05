Belle Calhoune
Belle Calhoune is a Publishers Weekly bestselling author of heartwarming, inspirational romance. A member of the RWA Honor Roll, Belle is the author of over thirty-five books. A lifelong New Englander, Belle now resides in Connecticut with her husband, two daughters and two very spoiled dogs, a toy poodle named Copper and a black Lab named Beau.Read More
By the Author
No Ordinary Christmas
The quaint New England town of Mistletoe is thrilled to welcome back one of their own, Dante West. Now a famous Hollywood action star, Dante…