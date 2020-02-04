Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Amish Christmas Gift
Christmas is a time for miracles in this heartwarming second chance Amish romance.
After failing at teaching and waitressing, Elsie Miller just wants a job that puts her organizational skills to good use. So when her friend approaches her about working for her brother, Elsie is quick to agree. What could be better than managing Levi Wyse’s life? The poor man can’t even find an eraser when he needs one. She’d been a victim of his skills at losing things too many times to count. Like the time he misplaced her during a date.
All Levi wanted in a receptionist was someone who could keep his toy-making business running smoothly and stay out of his hair. But Elsie–ex-girlfriend and love of his life–is everywhere. And thanks to her placing an advertisement in the local paper, he’s busier than ever and required to spend more time in his workshop where he can’t escape her. When an un-forecasted blizzard snows her in, Levi has the opportunity to appreciate everything Elsie does for him, and he starts to wonder if she might be the Christmas gift he’s always wanted.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Fans of Amish romance will love The Amish Wedding Promise. In Laura's signature style, you'll find a swoon-worthy hero battling his own insecurities, a daring heroine longing for the one who fulfills her heart's desire, and an ever-loving God who can calm the raging storms of life. This book pulled on my heartstrings, but also made me laugh. Another book from Laura that I didn't want to put down! Once you begin reading this author's books, you'll want to read them all."—Jennifer Spredemann, author of An Amish Deception
"When Laura V. Hilton tells a story, expect the unexpected!"—Charlotte Hubbard, author of New Beginnings at Promise Lodge, on The Amish Wedding Promise
"[An] enjoyable inspirational romance."—Publishers Weekly on Christmas Admirer