The Amish Baby Finds a Home

In this heartwarming Amish romance, a handsome toy shop owner gets the surprise of his life when the lovely woman who owns the quilt shop next door finds a baby on his doorstep.



Gideon Troyer might share a farm with his twin brother, but his true contentment comes from his toy shop. His life is full but he wouldn't mind a partner to share it with. When his love interest, Hannah Stoltzfus, opened her quilt ship last year just two doors down from his store, he couldn't believe his good fortune. Now they've been dating for a while and he's just about ready to propose, when an unexpected surprise lands on his door…



Hannah Stoltzfus looks forward to her daily morning coffee dates with Gideon. Though she and the dependable woodworker haven't spoken of their intentions just yet, Hannah is eager to take their relationship to the next level. But when she finds a baby left at Gideon's store, she's curious as to why he was left there and why the baby has a dimple just like Gideon's. Still, she knows her feelings for Gideon are real so she's willing to help him figure out just who this baby belongs to…