The Amish Farmer's Proposal

A sweet and heartwarming Amish romance where no disaster can conquer true love.

Dairy farmer Abe Stoltzfus wants to propose to Lavinia Fisher, the beautiful young woman he’s been dating, but being a traditional Amish man, he worries about how he can provide for her. Farming can be uncertain enough with weather conditions, crops not doing well, all manner of uncertainties. And after a bad summer storm and a serious injury from a rooftop tumble, Abe wants to wait until both he and his farm are back on their feet.



Lavinia is relieved when Abe survives the fall, yet it seems like it’s only the start of events that threaten their future together. But Lavinia is not only a talented Amish crafter, she’s also the daughter of a farmer. She knows what the life of a farm wife is like and remains optimistic things will turn around. And when Abe continues to drag his feet, Lavinia makes him an interesting proposal. Will Abe be able to resist it—and her?