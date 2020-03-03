The Amish Midwife's Hope

Rebecca Zook has always dreamed of being a midwife. It’s a bittersweet occupation for an Amish widow who didn’t have children before she lost her true love. Now the only babies she holds are those who will belong to others. But Rebecca is afraid of risking her heart again, afraid that having had a miscarriage when she was married means she can’t have more children.





Samuel Miller is a widower and single father new to Lancaster County. He’s drawn to Rebecca but reluctant to date her when he finds out she’s a midwife. Her occupation is a reminder that he lost his wife in childbirth. Yet their attraction to each other is strong and they begin dating. But when a terrible storm sweeps the town and Rebecca must help with a difficult birth, will it bring back memories they’d both rather forget?