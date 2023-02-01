Free shipping on orders $35+

Starting Over on Sunshine Corner
Starting Over on Sunshine Corner

by Phoebe Mills

On Sale

Feb 7, 2023

Description

A busy single-mom. A laid-back bachelor. One unforgettable night that changes their friendship—and their lives—forever . . . 

Single-mom Rebecca Hayes has been so focused on raising her daughter and building her finance career, she’s not sure she even remembers how to date. The only man she’s been out with is Jackson, her very close—and very attractive—friend. But Becca isn’t getting her hopes up after they crossed the line one memorable night—she knows Jackson too well. So when she discovers she’s pregnant with his baby, Becca isn’t sure she can count on Jackson anymore . . . 

Fatherhood isn’t something Jackson Lowe saw for himself. He figured he’d just keep working at his family's landscaping business, surfing and being a happily unattached bachelor. But in his heart, he longs to build a family with Rebecca—his secret crush and the real reason he never settled down. He’s got a lot of work to do before she’ll believe he’s all in. He’s been the man Becca wants. Now, Jackson has to prove he’s ready to be the man she needs.

Praise

"Mills enhances the classic friends-to-lovers plot with authentic characters who take big emotional risks. The result is a charming small-town tale that will delight series fans and new readers alike."—Publishers Weekly
“Mills makes good use of the best-friend’s-sister and enemies-to-lovers tropes and creates delightful chemistry and fun in this engaging contemporary small-town romance.”—Booklist on A Wedding on Sunshine Corner
“Mills captures the small-town atmosphere beautifully, populating it with down-to-earth characters who are easy to care for. This uplifting tale will leave readers eager to return to Heart’s Hope Bay.”—Publishers Weekly on A Wedding on Sunshine Corner
