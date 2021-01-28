Phoebe Mills
Phoebe Mills lives near the Great Lakes and loves her family, coffee, and binge watching in that order. During the day she wrangles kids and by night she dreams up strong women, dreamy men, and ways to wreak havoc on their lives—before giving them a happy ending, of course! It’s a tough job but there’s nothing else she’d rather do.Read More
By the Author
The House on Sunshine Corner
Full of warmth, humor, heart and a dash of magic, this irresistible second-chance romance debut is the perfect small-town escape.Abby Engel has a great life.…