The House on Sunshine Corner

Full of warmth, humor, heart and a dash of magic, this irresistible second-chance romance debut is the perfect small-town escape.



Abby Engel has a great life. She's the owner of The Sunshine Corner, the daycare she runs with her girlfriends, she has the most adoring grandmother (aka the Baby Whisperer), and she lives in a perfect hidden gem of a town. All that's missing is the thing she wants the most: a family. But after a stint of online dating and a string of blind dates, she's ready to give up. And then her ex-boyfriend, aka the love of her life, walks back in town…



Carter Hayes has no intention of staying in Heart's Hope Bay. He's there to help his sister out for a few weeks, and then he's back on a plane to Las Vegas, to continue climbing his way up the ladder in his architecture firm. But small-town living has its appeal and Carter's reminded how much he loves the town and its people…one person in particular. He broke Abby's heart all those years ago in pursuit of professional success, but when life keeps throwing them together, he can't help but wonder, is this where's he's truly meant to be…with Abby?