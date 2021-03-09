A USA Today bestselling author, native New Yorker, Kwana Jackson aka K.M. Jackson spent her formative years on the 'A' train where she had two dreams: 1) to be a fashion designer and 2) to be a writer. After spending over ten years designing women's sportswear for various fashion houses Kwana took the leap of faith and decided to pursue her other dream of being a writer.

A longtime advocate for equality and diversity in romance and #WeNeedDiverseRomance, Kwana is a mother of twins and currently lives in a suburb of New York with her husband.