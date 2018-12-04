Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Summer on Moonlight Bay
Two full books for the price of one
From USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay comes a small-town romance filled with love, laughter, and friendship!
Only one thing can make veterinarian Noah Cuthbert return to Magnolia Harbor – his mother’s failing health. He’ll do anything to help his family, including taking a short-term gig at the local animal clinic. What he doesn’t count on is getting up-close-and-personal with the clinic’s new manager, a woman whose love and compassion for every stray that crosses her path has him rethinking his plans to head back to his big-city life…
After her time in the Navy, Lia wants nothing more than to settle down. The quaint seaside town is exactly what she’d been hoping for, and not just because her new boss is movie-star handsome. As they grow closer, Lia starts wondering if Noah could be the one. But when a town crisis forces Noah to take a stand that jeopardizes their new-found happiness, can Lia convince him that home doesn’t have to be a four-letter word?
Includes the bonus novel Then There Was You by Miranda Liasson!
"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—New York Times bestselling author Brenda Novak
"Happiness is a new Hope Ramsay series."—Fresh Fiction
"An endearing and strong second contemporary."—Publishers Weekly on Summer on Moonlight Bay
"Last Chance captures the essence of Southern charm and quirkiness. I'm totally captivated!"—Sherryl Woods, New York Times bestselling author
"Ramsay spins a thoroughly entertaining story for her fourth Chapel of Love contemporary. The clever plotting and skillful characterization lend an appealing depth to this story. Readers will want to come back again and again."
—Publishers Weekly on The Bride Next Door
