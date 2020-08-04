Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Life's Too Short
A brilliant and touching romantic comedy from the USA Today bestselling author of The Friend Zone and The Happy Ever After Playlist.Read More
Vanessa lives life on her own terms — one day at a time, every day to its fullest. She isn’t willing to waste a moment or miss out on an experience when she has no idea whether she shares the same fatal genetic condition as her mother. Besides, she has way too much to do, traveling the globe and showing her millions of YouTube followers the joy in seizing every moment.
But after her half-sister suddenly leaves Vanessa in custody of her infant daughter, she is housebound, on mommy duty for the foreseeable future, and feeling totally out of her element.
The last person she expects to show up offering help is the unbelievably hot lawyer who lives next door, Adrian Copeland. After all, she barely knows him. But as they get closer, Vanessa realizes that her carefree ways and his need for a structured plan could never be compatible for the long term. Then again, she should know better than anyone that life’s too short to fear taking the biggest risk of all. . .
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Fierce humor and fiercer heart."—Casey McQuiston, New York Times bestselling author of Red, White & Royal Blue on The Happy Ever After Playlist
"A perfect blend of smart, heart-wrenching, and fun."—Kirkus, starred review on The Happy Ever After Playlist
"Jimenez tackles deep emotions without ever losing sight of fun."—Publishers Weekly, starred review on The Happy Ever After Playlist
"A dangerously addictive sense of humor."—Booklist, starred review on The Happy Ever After Playlist