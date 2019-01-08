Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Two stories for the price of one
The award-winning author who writes with “humor and heart” (Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author) invites you to visit the charming small town of Angel Falls.
Being naughty was nice, but now these friends-turned-lovers are in for an unforgettable Christmas…
Just when Kaitlyn Barnes vows to get over her longtime crush on Rafe Langdon, they share a sizzling evening that delivers an epic holiday surprise: Kaitlyn is pregnant. And if that weren’t life-changing enough, everyone assumes they’re engaged — a charade they must keep alive through the holiday season. But Kaitlyn knows Rafe better than anyone, and Rafe settling down is about as likely as Santa skipping Angel Falls this year…
Rafe would rather Kaitlyn believe a lie — that their night together was a fling — than face his own dangerous truth: he’s falling for her, hard. After a devastating loss, Rafe swore he’d never risk his heart again. Yet the longer they pretend to be engaged the more Rafe starts to want the real thing. But now he has to convince Kaitlyn he wants to be by her side — and their baby’s — for all the Christmases to come.
Includes the bonus novel Christmas on Mistletoe Lane by Annie Rains!
"A scrumptious holiday treat."—Publishers Weekly
"A sweet, homespun romance that tugs at the heartstrings in all the right ways."—Entertainment Weekly on The Way You Love Me
"Liasson's work here is among the best of its kind."—Akron Beacon Journal on The Way You Love Me
"Emotional, heartwarming romance you can't put down."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author on Then There Was You
"Liasson will make you laugh and melt your heart in this can't miss read."—Marina Adair, author of Summer in Napa on Then There Was You