Dylan Newton
Dylan Newton was born and raised in a small town where the library was her favorite hang-out. After over a decade working in corporate America, Dylan quit to pursue her passion: writing books. When she isn’t writing, Dylan is pursuing her own happily ever after with her high school sweetheart as they split time between Florida and Upstate New York with their two much cooler daughters and a tone-deaf cockatiel.
Check her out at:
DylanNewton.com
Facebook.com/DylanNewtonAuthor
Instagram @AuthorDylanNewton
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How Sweet It Is
Opposites attract in this charming debut romantic comedy, perfect for fans of Beach Read. Event planner Kate Sweet is famous for creating the perfect happily-ever-after moment…