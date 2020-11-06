How Sweet It Is
How Sweet It Is

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538754405

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: July 13th 2021

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

PAGE COUNT: 352

Opposites attract in this charming debut romantic comedy, perfect for fans of Beach Read.
 
Event planner Kate Sweet is famous for creating the perfect happily-ever-after moment for her clients’ dream weddings. So how is it that her best friend has roped her into planning a bestselling horror writer’s book launch extravaganza? But the second Kate meets—or rather, accidentally maims—the drop-dead-hot Drake Matthews, her well-ordered life quickly transforms into an absolute nightmare.

Drake Matthews is tired of the spotlight and tired of his reputation as the Knight of Nightmares. He's really a nice guy! But he’s not prepared for Kate, a fearless agent of chaos in steel-tipped stilettos, or for that sweet sting of attraction he feels for her. She’s inspiring him to take his writing in a whole new direction—one that no one expects. Because now Kate and Drake are changing up the rules, and this plot twist might just surprise everyone . . . including themselves.

