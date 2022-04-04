A heartwarming story of sisterhood, second chances, and falling in love
Gabriella Monroe is doing her best to pretend that everything is fine, but her life is a mess. Sales are down at her vintage dress shop, her beloved grandmother isn’t her usual spunky self, and Gabby desperately misses the closeness she had with her sisters, Margaret and Emma—who were once so inseparable that their family called them the Monroe Musketeers.
When the sisters stumble across a stash of letters that reveals their grandmother’s secret life, Gabby sees an opportunity to bring the sisters back together again and best of all, raise her grandmother’s spirits. And sure, this new project makes it easier to pretend her own life isn’t crashing around her, but concentrating on helping everyone else and ignoring her own feelings is what Gabby does best.
Except when it comes to Jake Maddox. Once the boy next door she crushed on—hard—he’s grown into an even more intriguing man, and her attraction to him isn’t so easy to hide. It’s clear he’s just as interested in her, but dating Jake would only muddy up her already complicated life. Or is it finally time to put herself first and risk it all for a chance at happiness?
What's Inside
Praise
"A struggling shop owner falls for the boy next door, but it’s her relationship with her family that puts the heart in this adorable friends-to-lovers romance from bestseller Jump. The Monroe sisters’ dynamic gives the story its Hallmark feel... This is sure to please."—Publishers Weekly
"Perfect for readers looking for stories that feature both familial and romantic love in a small town."—Library Journal
"I highly recommend The Marvelous Monroe Girls to anyone who loves a book about complex sisterly relationships."—TheBashfulBookworm.com
"A great opener to this new series with a sweet romance at [its] core."—CarriesBookReviews.com
"A beautiful small town vibe that makes you feel like an invited guest."—WhatIsThatBookAbout.com
"In this heartwarming, sometimes heart-wrenching, story, readers are given a glimpse of the good, the bad, and the ugly sides to family and forgiveness."—RTBookReviews.com on The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship
"Beautifully written and unflinching in its portrayal of the complexities of marriage, sisterhood and long-held secrets."—Kristan Higgins, New York Times bestselling author, on The Secret Ingredient for a Happy Marriage
"There really isn't anything better than a book about family, friendship and food, and The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship has all of this and more!"—MargiesMustReads.com on The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship