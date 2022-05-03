The Forever Family

"A struggling shop owner falls for the boy next door, but it’s her relationship with her family that puts the heart in this adorable friends-to-lovers romance from bestseller Jump. The Monroe sisters’ dynamic gives the story its Hallmark feel... This is sure to please."—Publishers Weekly on The Marvelous Monroe Girls

"Perfect for readers looking for stories that feature both familial and romantic love in a small town."—Library Journal on The Marvelous Monroe Girls

"Highly recommend The Marvelous Monroe Girls to anyone who loves a book about complex sisterly relationships."—TheBashfulBookworm.com on The Marvelous Monroe Girls

"A great opener to this new series with a sweet romance at [its] core."—CarriesBookReviews.com on The Marvelous Monroe Girls