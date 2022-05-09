The Forever Family

A heartwarming story about sisters, falling in love, and discovering life’s greatest adventures are made with those who matter most by New York Times bestselling author Shirley Jump.



The youngest of the three close-knit sisters, Emma Monroe is the family wild child. She’s never stayed with anything—job, apartment, boyfriend—for long, and she likes it that way. Except lately, her freedom has seemed less like a gift and more like a burden. Maybe that’s why a yoga retreat in Las Vegas leads to a spur-of-the-moment decision to marry Luke Carter, a man she’s met exactly three times.



The next morning, instead of facing Luke, Emma sneaks back home to Harbor Cove, where she should have nama-stayed in the first place. Still, it shouldn’t be difficult to annul their hours-long marriage. Except Emma’s brand-new husband arrives in town to convince her to give their marriage a chance. With the support of her family, can Emma envision a future where her biggest adventures come not from running away but from staying… and risking it all on love?

