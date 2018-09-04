Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Rogue by Night
2018 RITA award-winning author!
From the author who Sarah MacLean calls “a charming, clever, and engaging storyteller” comes the next regency romance in the witty and sexy Devils of Dover series!
Baron. Physician. Smuggler. Harland Hayward is living a double life as an aristocrat by day and a criminal by night. As a doctor, Harland has the perfect cover to appear in odd places at all hours, a cover he uses to his advantage. He’s chosen this life to save his family from financial ruin, but he draws the line at taking advantage of the honest and trustworthy Katherine Wright.
Katherine thought she was done smuggling. Having finally convinced her ailing father and injured brother to abandon their criminal pursuits, she’s returned to England to help them escape to a new life–once she helps them fulfill their last contract. And that means working with Hayward, even when her instincts tell her that becoming his ally may be a risk to her heart – as well as her life.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Wonderful! A charming, clever, and engaging storyteller not to be missed."—Sarah MacLean, New York Times bestselling author
"Where have you been all my life, Kelly Bowen? If Julia Quinn, Sarah MacLean, and Lisa Kleypas were to extract their writing DNA, mix it in a blender, and have a love child, Kelly Bowen would be it."—HeroesandHeartbreakers.com
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 stars! What a way to start the Devils of Dover series! Readers will adore the dark playboy and the smart, witty heroine who teaches him a lesson (a la Pretty Woman). This is a book not only to savor, but a keeper that will stay in your heart."—RT Book Reviews on A Duke in the Night
"If you read one historical romance this year, make sure it's this one. I can not wait to see what comes next in this series. Final Grade-A."—Fiction Vixen on A Duke in the Night
"Oh reader, there's so much to love about A Duke in the Night - and this review only scratches the surface. The love story and lovely tribute to early feminism are both fabulous and so well done. Elegant, romantic and engaging, A Duke in the Night is one of the best romance novels of 2018."—All About Romance on A Duke in the Night