Snowfall on Cedar Trail
Two full books for the price of one
From a USA Today bestselling author comes a heartwarming holiday romance between the a small-town florist and the handsome chief of police.
Christmas is always bustling for Halona Locklear’s flower shop, but this year, she’s determined to take some time out to give her young son an extra special holiday. So she should be thrilled when hunky police chief Alex Baker wants to be their not-so-secret Santa. But Halona can’t get too close to Alex. He knows a truth she needs to keep hidden…for her boy’s sake.
Though Alex always had a thing for Halona, he never dared to pursue his best friend’s little sister. But he can’t shake the feeling that the gorgeous single mom and her little boy could use some holiday cheer, even if Halona refuses to let down her guard. But when ghosts of Christmas past threaten, Alex and Halona must decide what matters more: protecting their secrets or opening their wary hearts to new possibilities.
Includes the bonus novel Then There Was You by Miranda Liasson!
Angel Falls is the perfect small town for falling in love. But that’s the last thing on Dr. Sara Langdon’s mind as she returns home. But when her first patient turns out to be her first-crush-turned-nemesis Colton Walker, Sara starts wondering if home really is where the heart is….
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Annie Rains is a gifted storyteller, and I can't wait for my next visit to Sweetwater Springs!"—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"This first installment of Rains's Sweetwater Springs series is cozy and most enjoyable. A strong cast of supporting characters as well as expert characterizations and strong plotting will have readers looking forward to future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
"Annie Rains puts her heart in every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"The premise is entertaining, engaging and endearing; the characters are dynamic and lively...the romance is tender and dramatic... A wonderful holiday read, Christmas on Mistletoe Lane is a great start to the holiday season."—The Reading Cafe on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane