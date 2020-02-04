Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Season of Joy

This latest Sweetwater Springs installment features a heartfelt holiday romance between a down-on-his-luck Christmas tree farmer and a woman with plans to bring the merriment back to their town. Includes a bonus story by Melinda Curtis!
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781538700921

Forever Logo
Mass Market
"Annie Rains is a gifted storyteller, and I can't wait for my next visit to Sweetwater Springs!"—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Annie Rains puts her heart in every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"This delicious rom-com has plenty of heart and is ideal comfort reading."—Publishers Weekly on Springtime at Hope Cottage
"This first installment of Rains's Sweetwater Springs series is cozy and most enjoyable. A strong cast of supporting characters as well as expert characterizations and strong plotting will have readers looking forward to future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
