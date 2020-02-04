Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Season of Joy
This latest Sweetwater Springs installment features a heartfelt holiday romance between a down-on-his-luck Christmas tree farmer and a woman with plans to bring the merriment back to their town. Includes a bonus story by Melinda Curtis!
Mass Market
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Annie Rains is a gifted storyteller, and I can't wait for my next visit to Sweetwater Springs!"—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Annie Rains puts her heart in every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"This delicious rom-com has plenty of heart and is ideal comfort reading."—Publishers Weekly on Springtime at Hope Cottage
"This first installment of Rains's Sweetwater Springs series is cozy and most enjoyable. A strong cast of supporting characters as well as expert characterizations and strong plotting will have readers looking forward to future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane