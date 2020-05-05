Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reunited on Dragonfly Lane
Includes a bonus novella
Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Mason who love misbehaving dogs bringing couples together will fall hard for the newest installment of the Sweetwater Springs series. Includes the bonus novella A Wedding on Lavender Hill!
Edition: Special Edition
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This gentle love story, complete with cameos from fan-favorite characters, will enchant readers."—Publishers Weekly on Starting Over at Blueberry Creek
"Annie Rains is a gifted storyteller, and I can't wait for my next visit to Sweetwater Springs!"—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Annie Rains puts her heart in every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"This first installment of Rains's Sweetwater Springs series is cozy and most enjoyable. A strong cast of supporting characters as well as expert characterizations and strong plotting will have readers looking forward to future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
"Annie Rains is an author to watch. I can't wait for more!"—Sidney Halston, USA Today bestselling author, on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane