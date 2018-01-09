Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
Includes a bonus short story
This USA Today bestselling author invites you to the delightful small town of Sweetwater Springs where the magic of Christmas brings two strangers together in this “story you won’t forget” (RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author).Read More
Christmas is coming to the North Carolina mountains, and the air is fresh and crisp and filled with promise. After the devastating loss of her job in the big city, the small town of Sweetwater Springs feels like heaven to Kaitlyn Russo. She’s inherited her grandparents’ charming (if a little rundown) bed and breakfast, and it’s just the new lease on life she needs. Only “heaven” comes with a catch – and a handsome and completely infuriating one at that.
After what he hopes will be a quick trip, Mitch Hargrove wants nothing more than to put his hometown in the rearview mirror. But his plans get derailed when he learns he’s now half-owner of the Sweetwater B&B. The fact that he’s given only two months to make the inn a success is a huge problem, but it’s his pretty – and incredibly headstrong – partner who’s the real challenge. With the holiday fast approaching and a grand re-opening looming, will Mitch keep running from the ghosts of Christmas past . . . or will he realize the true gift he’s been given?
Includes the bonus short story “A Midnight Clear” by Hope Ramsay!
What readers are saying about Christmas on Mistletoe Lane…
“This book was exactly what I needed to kick off the holiday season.”
“A holiday story full of second chances, romance and magic…It’s got all the feels-and a fabulous holiday message.”
“I truly enjoyed this fun holiday read.”
“This book needs to be made into a Hallmark Christmas movie!”
Christmas is coming to the North Carolina mountains, and the air is fresh and crisp and filled with promise. After the devastating loss of her job in the big city, the small town of Sweetwater Springs feels like heaven to Kaitlyn Russo. She’s inherited her grandparents’ charming (if a little rundown) bed and breakfast, and it’s just the new lease on life she needs. Only “heaven” comes with a catch – and a handsome and completely infuriating one at that.
After what he hopes will be a quick trip, Mitch Hargrove wants nothing more than to put his hometown in the rearview mirror. But his plans get derailed when he learns he’s now half-owner of the Sweetwater B&B. The fact that he’s given only two months to make the inn a success is a huge problem, but it’s his pretty – and incredibly headstrong – partner who’s the real challenge. With the holiday fast approaching and a grand re-opening looming, will Mitch keep running from the ghosts of Christmas past . . . or will he realize the true gift he’s been given?
Includes the bonus short story “A Midnight Clear” by Hope Ramsay!
What readers are saying about Christmas on Mistletoe Lane…
“This book was exactly what I needed to kick off the holiday season.”
“A holiday story full of second chances, romance and magic…It’s got all the feels-and a fabulous holiday message.”
“I truly enjoyed this fun holiday read.”
“This book needs to be made into a Hallmark Christmas movie!”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The premise is entertaining, engaging and endearing; the characters are dynamic and lively...the romance is tender and dramatic... A wonderful holiday read, Christmas on Mistletoe Lane is a great start to the holiday season."—TheReadingCafe.com
"Top Pick! Five stars! Romance author Annie Rains was blessed with an empathetic voice that shines through each character she writes. Christmas on Mistletoe Lane is the latest example of that gift."—NightOwlReviews.com
"Settle in with a mug of hot chocolate and prepare to find holiday joy in a story you won't forget."—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Annie Rains puts her heart into every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"This first installment of Rains's Sweetwater Springs series is cozy and most enjoyable. A strong cast of supporting characters as well as expert characterizations and strong plotting will have readers looking forward to future installments."—Publishers Weekly
"How does Annie Rains do it? This is a lovely book, perfect for warming your heart on a long winter night."—Grace Burrowes, New York Times bestselling author
"What a sweet Christmastime romance! Christmas on Mistletoe Lane was a fun series starter and I am looking forward to see where the Sweetwater Springs series goes!"—The Genre Minx