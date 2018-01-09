Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Annie Rains
By the Author
Starting Over at Blueberry Creek
USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains welcomes you back to Sweetwater Springs, North Carolina, with a charming friends-to-lovers story between a sexy fireman and the…
Snowfall on Cedar Trail
From a USA Today bestselling author comes a heartwarming holiday romance between the a small-town florist and the handsome chief of police.Christmas is always bustling…
Kiss Me in Sweetwater Springs
A heartwarming novella in the Sweetwater Springs series from USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains, perfect for fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Mason. If…
Springtime at Hope Cottage
Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Mason will want to cozy up with this small-town series from USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains. When opposites…
A Wedding on Lavender Hill
"Gifted storyteller" (RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author) Annie Rains invites you to Sweetwater Springs for a wedding with all the feels! Event planner…
The Night Before Christmas Box Set
It's the most wonderful time... to read a box set of five magical Christmas romances that will get you into the holiday spirit! Merry Cowboy…
Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
This USA Today bestselling author invites you to the delightful small town of Sweetwater Springs where the magic of Christmas brings two strangers together in…