The Night Before Christmas Box Set

It’s the most wonderful time… to read a box set of five magical Christmas romances that will get you into the holiday spirit!



Merry Cowboy Christmas, by Carolyn Brown

‘Tis the night before Christmas, and all through the house is the presence of one wickedly hot cowboy who’s come to stay for the holiday! Fiona Logan is everything Jud Dawson thought he’d never find. But with wild weather, nosy neighbors, and a new baby in the family, getting her to admit that she’s falling in love might just take a Christmas miracle.



Unwrapped, by Katie Lane

Contractor Patrick McPherson is deeply committed to his bachelor lifestyle: No strings, no rings. As the Christmas season approaches, however, Patrick still can’t quite forget Jacqueline Maguire, his curvalicious one-night stand. Then, when she shows up unexpectedly, all holiday hell breaks loose. Because this year, Patrick is getting the biggest Christmas surprise of his life.



Mistletoe Cottage, by Debbie Mason

‘Tis the season for love in Harmony Harbor, but it’s the last place Sophie DiRossi wants to be. After fleeing many years ago, Sophie is forced to return to the town that harbors a million secrets. Firefighter Liam Gallagher still has some serious feelings for Sophie-and seeing her again sparks a desire so fierce it takes his breath away. Hoping for a little holiday magic, Liam sets out to show Sophie that they deserve a second chance at love.



Christmas on Mistletoe Lane, by Annie Rains

Mitch Hargrove wants nothing more than to put his hometown in the rearview mirror, but his plans get derailed when he learns he’s now half owner of the Sweetwater B&B. The fact that he’s given only two months to make the inn a success is a huge problem, but it’s his pretty-and incredibly headstrong-partner Kaitlyn Russo who’s the real challenge. With the grand reopening fast approaching, will Mitch keep running from the ghosts of Christmas past . . . or will he realize the true gift he’s been given?



A Christmas Bride, by Hope Ramsay

Haunted by regrets and grief, widower David Lyndon has a bah-humbug approach to the holidays-until he’s shown the spirit of the season by his daughter and her godmother Willow. Paired up to plan a Christmas wedding for friends, David and Willow will discover that the best gift is the promise of a future spent together.