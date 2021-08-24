A Forever Home

They’ll need a Christmas miracle to pull off their fake relationship in this sweet holiday romance.



Della Rose desperately needs a Christmas miracle to make it back home in time for her sons’ holiday concert. It’s just that the single mom never imagined Santa would arrive in the form of her plane’s seatmate, the grumpy, gorgeous Roman Everson. With flights delayed, Della’s out of options. She needs Roman to drive her back to Somerset Lake, even if his un-jolly mood threatens to drain her Christmas cheer.



The season may have Roman feeling grinch-like, but he needs a favor, too, so he makes a deal with Della. In exchange for a ride home, she’ll pose as Roman’s adoring girlfriend in front of his family. As the pair set off on a journey though the North Carolina mountains with a rescue dog named Jingle, they soon learn they have more in common than either would have imagined possible. Could it be true that opposites attract? And will the chance of a happily-ever-after make this the most wonderful time of year after all?

