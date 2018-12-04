Kiss Me in Sweetwater Springs





If Lacy Shaw could have one wish, it’s that the past would stay in the past. And with her high school reunion coming up, she has no intention of reliving the worst four years of her life. Especially when all she has to show for the last decade is how the shy bookworm blossomed into…the shy town librarian. Ditching the event seems the best option until a blistering hot alternative roars into Lacy’s life. Perhaps riding into the reunion on the back of Paris Montgomery’s motorcycle will show her classmates how much she really has changed…



While growing up as a foster kid, Paris Montgomery only felt at home in Sweetwater Springs, which is why he picked the small town to start over after his divorce. He can’t afford to ruin this refuge with another doomed relationship – especially one with a woman who is his total opposite. But when the town’s sweet librarian offers to help him reconnect with his foster dad, he finds they have more in common than he thought. Both are about to discover that home is where the heart is.



(22,000 words)