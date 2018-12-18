A Wedding on Lavender Hill

“Gifted storyteller” (RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author) Annie Rains invites you to Sweetwater Springs for a wedding with all the feels!





Event planner Claire Donovan loves giving clients the weddings of their dreams. But that gets tricky when she has to work with the man who recently broke her heart – Bo Matthews. As the son of the groom and owner of the perfect venue in Sweetwater Springs, Bo will be impossible to avoid. But can Claire be this close to her sexy ex without falling for his charms all over again?





Bo’s happy for his dad, but he gave up on his own happily ever after when his fiancée left him at the altar. Until he met Claire. She was the first woman who made him think he could fall in love again, which is why he ended things with her so suddenly. But planning a wedding together may be just what this couple needs to remind them that love is always worth the risk.