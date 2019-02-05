Snowfall on Cedar Trail

Christmas is always bustling for Halona Locklear’s flower shop, but this year, she’s determined to take some time out to give her young son an extra special holiday. So she should be thrilled when hunky police chief Alex Baker wants to be their not-so-secret Santa. But Halona can’t get too close to Alex. He knows a truth she needs to keep hidden…for her boy’s sake.





Though Alex always had a thing for Halona, he never dared to pursue his best friend’s little sister. But he can’t shake the feeling that the gorgeous single mom and her little boy could use some holiday cheer, even if Halona refuses to let down her guard. But when ghosts of Christmas past threaten, Alex and Halona must decide what matters more: protecting their secrets or opening their wary hearts to new possibilities.



