From the USA Today bestselling “master of witty banter” (Entertainment Weekly) comes a hilarious and heartwarming romance about a big city girl who never expected to find the man of her dreams in the tiny town of Matchmaker Bay.

Dr. Nora Walsh has just been dumped in spectacular fashion. And since her now ex-boyfriend is also her colleague, she decides a major change is in order. Spontaneously signing a lease on a medical practice in the little town of Matchmaker Bay, she figures she’ll get over her broken heart, get her life back in order, and in a year or two she’ll head back to Toronto.





Jake Ramsey also has a broken heart–one he never expects to heal. He lives a solitary life in a secluded cottage in Paradise Cove, and makes a living doing odd projects in town. When Nora arrives, he offers to help get her practice up and running, and it’s the first time in years he feels comfortable with someone. Nora’s definitely not looking for a relationship… despite the efforts of the town matchmakers. But when she stops the town measles outbreak, he starts to see how much the community needs her, and he joins his neighbors in trying to convince her to stay permanently. But he’s having a hard time convincing himself it’s the town that needs her… not him.